Kentucky Finishes In Tie For 2nd In SEC With 71-63 Win At Florida

No. 7 Kentucky finished tied for second in the Southeastern Conference after winning 71-63 at Florida Saturday afternoon to close the regular season.

The Wildcats (25-6, 14-4) will be the third seed for the SEC Tournament beginning Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, behind No. 2 seed and 13th-ranked Tennessee (23-7, 14-4) via tiebreakers after the Volunteers beat Arkansas (24-7, 13-5).

No. 5 Auburn (27-4, 15-3) won the SEC outright after beating South Carolina (18-12, 9-9).

Forward Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky with 27 points and 15 rebounds with two blocked shots. Guard Sahvir Wheeler added 13 points with four assists.

Forward Colin Castleton led Florida (19-12, 9-9) with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

In other SEC action Saturday involving ranked teams, No. 25 Alabama fell at LSU, 80-77, in overtime in Baton Rouge as each team finished 9-9 in the league.

The Tide (19-12) lost its second straight, while the Tigers (21-10) snapped a string of three losses in four games. LSU also ended a five-game losing streak to Alabama, which last lost to the Tigers on Jan. 29, 2020.

Forward Darius Days celebrated Senior Day with a game-high 24 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. The Tigers, who entered the game second in the nation in steals with 11 a game, grabbed 16. Forward Tari Eason scored 20 points with nine rebounds and three steals.

The game was tied 72-72 after regulation. Guard Keon Ellis scored 19 to lead Alabama, and guard Jahvon Quinerly added 16.

Mississippi State (19-11, 8-9) was scheduled to play at Texas A&M (17-13, 8-9) at 8:30 p.m. eastern Saturday on the SEC Network with the winner getting in better position on the NCAA Tournament bubble entering the SEC Tournament.