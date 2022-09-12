Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez Has Return Date Announced

Kentucky has played its first two games without running back Chris Rodriquez, but we now have a return date for the star rusher.

The Wildcats defeated Florida this past weekend in ‘The Swamp’ without the All-SEC running back. They will now have him in the backfield in three weeks against Ole Miss. That will mean Rodriquez will be suspended a total of four games, after the NCAA ruled him eligible to return for the next SEC game.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. will be available to play at Ole Miss on Oct. 1. Excited to be getting @CROD_JR back. Go Cats. pic.twitter.com/Pbzsj0H7jK — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 12, 2022

Rodriquez has been dealing with an NCAA issue that caused him to miss multiple games, which the school never fully explained. He was also arrested for DWI over the summer but will now be allowed to return to the field.

This is massive news for the Wildcats. Huge performances from Will Levis and Kavoisey Smoke led the offense this past weekend in the win. The Cats’ will play Youngstown State this weekend, followed by Northern Illinois. I think it’s safe to say that Kentucky will be 4-0 when they play in Oxford on October 1st.

Chris Rodriguez Makes The Kentucky Offense Dangerous

Now comes the real challenge for opposing teams, which is figuring out a way to stop both Levis and Rodriquez out of the backfield. Last season, Rodriquez rushed for 1,378 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding another 3 through the air. How opposing teams decide to defend both of these playmakers will be difficult, especially after what we saw this past weekend in Gainesville and last year.

Kentucky held Gators QB Anthony Richardson to just four yards rushing and 122 yards through the air, including a pick-six. Mark Stoops also passed Bear Bryant for all-time wins at Kentucky, after defeating the Gators.

We’ll see what type of shape Rodriquez is in when he returns for Ole Miss, but I have zero doubts that he will accelerate this offense. Now we’ll get to see how offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello uses all his weapons out of the backfield.

Watch out, Kentucky’s bruiser is returning.