John Calipari Treats Coal Miner To VIP Experience

Kentucky coach John Calipari pulled off a 100% pure class move Friday night for coal miner Michael McGuire.

McGuire went viral back in October after he rushed straight from the mines to a Kentucky scrimmage with his son.

Covered in coal soot, McGuire sat with his son to catch all the action.

My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home.



From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team. Don’t know who this is, but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!! pic.twitter.com/a5BJXUnK2v — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 24, 2022

Friday night against Duquesne, Calipari treated McGuire to a true Kentucky VIP experience. The McGuire family arrived to the game on the Kentucky team bus and sat right behind the Wildcats bench to soak up the 77-52 win.

Michael McGuire and his family watch Kentucky play Duquesne. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This was truly an awesome moment for the McGuire family and everyone at Kentucky that helped hook it up.

Michael McGuire reminded America just how important family is when he showed up to the team scrimmage straight from the mines covered in soot. Nothing was going to stop him from watching basketball with his son.

Calipari took notice, and the rest is history.

THREAD: Michael McGuire and family speak about this experience and everything that goes with it!



TAKE A LISTEN 👂 pic.twitter.com/bd3soCrGVm — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) November 12, 2022

Michael McGuire represents the millions of hardworking Americans who wake up every single day, get to work and then spend time with their families.

It’s not celebrated work, there’s no flashy headlines but they still get the job done.

Michael McGuire and his family getting the VIP treatment tonight at Rupp Arena. McGuire is the coal miner who Coach Calipari spotted in the crowd at the Blue and White scrimmage in Pikeville a few weeks ago. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/Xst1UiK4OU — Travis Breese (@tbreeseontv) November 12, 2022

For one night in Kentucky, Coach Calipari gave Michael McGuire and his family the experience of a lifetime. You just love to see it.