Kenny Smith’s Beach Date With Instagram Model Aline Bernardes Had Charles Barkley Dropping Jokes

In typical “Inside the NBA” fashion, Kenny Smith’s weekend beach date with Instagram model Aline Bernardes didn’t slip by without being turned into show fodder.

Photos surfaced over the weekend of the divorced Smith, 58, enjoying some quality rest and relaxation with the model who appears to be 39, if you are to believe her Instagram page where she celebrated her birthday in December with giant 3-9 balloons.

“Teaching gringo friends to enjoy Péricles,” Bernardes quote over a video on Instagram Story while showing her followers that she was at the beach with the TNT host.

Smith was in Miami for the F1 race, but that didn’t stop him from quality time with Aline.

And you’re damn right Charles Barkley noticed every second of Kenny’s big day out.

Charles Barkley wants to know if his TNT co-host Kenny Smith has any photos he’d like to share from his weekend on Miami Beach with Instagram model Aline Aline Bernardes. / Instagram Story / Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Sunday, on “Inside the NBA,” show host Ernie Johnson played into Barkley’s hand when he asked the guys if they had anything to share from their weekends away from the Atlanta studio.

“Any photos you guys want to share from the weekend?” Johnson asked Shaq, Kenny and Charles.

Barkley, who clearly knew he was being teed up by Johnson, fired back, “I’ve got one of Kenny.”

Shaq loved it. Ernie loved it.

“I was at the Formula One,” Kenny replied with a smirk.

“Were you really?” Ernie replied while acting surprised.

“Shaq and I were hanging out,” Smith said.

But Shaq wasn’t having it. This was all on Kenny and his big moment in the sun with the IG model.

The Inside the NBA crew roast Kenny Smith over his TMZ photos. pic.twitter.com/wMMQcnH4Kn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 8, 2023

And this is studio television 101 in 2023. This is why we love these guys. You might not watch a second of the NBA Playoffs, but you will sit and watch a replay of these guys busting each other’s balls because it reminds you of conversations you have at work with the boys.

That’s the beauty of this show.

Speaking of beauty, after an analysis of Aline’s IG, you have to give Kenny credit here for doing his due diligence during his IG model hunting. Aline is in a special class of IG models, especially at her age. That’s not a slight. We’re living during troubling times when 39-year-old IG models start slipping.

They lose the competitive fire.

Not Aline.

She’s getting after it.

After Kenny’s nasty 2019 divorce that hammered him financially, it’s nice to see this guy nearing 60 and enjoying life.

Good for all people involved.