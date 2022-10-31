Rookie Kenny Pickett Calls Out Steelers’ Teammates, Says Team Needs To ‘Study More’

Kenny Pickett may be a rookie, but he’s not acting like one. Following the Steelers’ loss to the Eagles on Sunday, Pickett sent a clear message suggesting his teammates aren’t fully prepared. He wants to see his team “study more.”

Speaking with the media following Pittsburgh’s 35-13 loss in Philadelphia, Pickett suggested some of his teammates don’t necessarily know what they’re doing.

“Not detailed,” Pickett said of the offense. “Guys need to know what they’re doing. We need to study more. I don’t think we study enough as a group. There’s way too many penalties and stuff like that which we can control. It’s all mental. So for that to happen, there’s really no excuse for that. We have to figure that out and get it right.”

“We got to know what we’re doing,” Pickett added. “Not getting in the right spot, not having procedural penalties, personnel in and out of the huddle, all things we can control.

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett is 1-3 as a starter. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Pickett using the word ‘we’ when talking about the Steelers needing to prepare better is worth noting given that he hasn’t exactly been stellar in his four starts this season.

Since taking over the starting role, Pickett has thrown for just two touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with a 1-3 record. The Pittsburgh product threw for just 191 yards and one interception against the Eagles.

While some softies in the media will look at these comments and suggest Pickett is throwing his teammates under the bus, those that possess common sense will realize he is simply trying to make his team better and solidify himself as a leader in the locker room.