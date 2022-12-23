Kenny Pickett Self-Reported His Concussion Symptoms Against Ravens: ‘I Was Not Feeling Good’

Pittsburgh Steeler’s quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered what was his second concussion in an eight-week stretch against the Baltimore Ravens on December 11. The rookie QB recently explained the situation surrounding his second concussion of the year and how he left he game against the Ravens after self-reporting his symptoms.

Pickett took a brutal hit from Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith banging his head against the turf. He went to the blue injury tent on the sideline after the hit to be evaluated and ultimately returned to the game the very next drive after being cleared.

That didn’t last long, however.

Pickett noticed changes in his vision shortly after re-taking the field, and that was that.

“I thought I was good to go, felt good,” Pickett said. “And I got back out there and started running, and they started coming into play more. I’m moving and things are going fast. That’s when symptoms started to come up, and I had to go inside.”

Kenny Pickett has suffered two concussions this season.. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Pickett also admitted that he “could have kind of pushed it” in order to return to action the next week against the Carolina Panthers but made “the right choice” in sitting out in his team’s 24-16 road win.

The 24-year-old participated in practice this week and was cleared to return against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, where he’ll get the nod as starter.

Pickett will be rocking a new-look helmet with a visor against the Raiders following a recommendation from the Pittsburgh medical staff.