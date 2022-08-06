It doesn’t look like Kenny Pickett is anywhere near getting on the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The belief has been going into the season that Mitch Trubisky, despite struggling in camp, will be the starter but Pickett might be his backup.

Well, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

The Steelers released the team’s first depth chart, and Pickett was listed as QB3 behind Trubisky and Mason Rudolph at QB2.

That means his chances of sniffing the field aren’t high unless something changes in the coming weeks through camp and the preseason.

Make no mistake about it, Pickett is the quarterback of the future in Pittsburgh, but it’s also clear the team has no intention of rushing him under center.

It’s better to take your time and develop someone than throw them to the wolves as a rookie.

Even if Trubisky is struggling in camp, which seems to be the case, he still has a very tight grip on the QB1 role by all accounts.

Now, fans have learned Pickett can’t even beat out Rudolph for the QB2 job. So, he better get comfortable on the bench for the time being.

He’ll eventually get his shot, but it’s not going to happen right away. That’s clear to anyone paying attention.