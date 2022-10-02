Kenny Pickett Era Begins In Pittsburgh With An Interception; Fuels 20-Point Run

The pick is in …

Kenny Pickett’s era in Steel City has begun: starting the second half of Pittsburgh’s game against the New York Jets over water-pistol-armed Mitch Trubisky.

Heading into the half, down 10-6, the Steelers offense needed a desperate spark on offense from their QB depth. They trailed 10-3 for the large part of the second quarter —if not for a 59-yard field goal by Chris Boswell to end the half.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin came out of halftime with news that first-round pick Kenny Pickett would receive the start at QB.

Unfortunately, Pickett’s first NFL pass ended in an interception to Jets safety Jordan Whitehead.

Kenny Pickett's first throw in the league is intercepted 😬



Pickett found some redemption by rushing in for a one-yard score to put the Steelers up 13-10 in the third.

The rook then took off with the starter’s role in the third: rushing for ANOTHER touchdown to put the Steelers up, 20-10.

Trubisky had a miserable first half: completing 7 of 13 pass attempts for 84 yards and an interception.

Since the offseason, Pittsburgh Steelers fans have called for Pickett to get the start over stale veteran QB options (including Trubisky and Mason Rudolph).

It’s an interesting start to Pickett’s career — let’s wait and see what the young buck has in store for the Steelers and their offense, who collectively went into Sunday dead last in the AFC North at 1-2.

Mitch Trubisky has been unremarkable in three games and today has 7 completions on 13 attempts for 84 yards with an interception. #Steelers are losing 10-6 to the #Jets — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 2, 2022