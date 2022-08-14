Kenny Pickett And Fiancée Amy Paternoster Make Steelers Debut

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made his NFL debut, albeit a preseason debut, on Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks. So did his fiancée Amy Paternoster.

The couple did not disappoint.

The hometown crowd cheered loudly for Pickett when he took the field for the first time and he delivered on the early hype. He went 13-of-15 for 95 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with just three seconds on the clock.

“Really, the whole night was special,” Pickett said of his debut. “The first one to have as an NFL player, to finish it that way in that stadium with a lot of family and friends there, it was awesome.”

Pickett’s debut was only matched by Paternoster. She brought out her “A” game for her first experience at a Steelers home game and shared the highlights from the night on social media.

Kenny Pickett, QB of the future

All Kenny Pickett and Amy Paternoster can do is show up every day and prove they’re ready to go. Steelers fans certainly appear to be ready for the Pickett era to begin. It’s only a matter of time.

These two are more than ready to take over in Pittsburgh.

Unfortunately they’re going to have to wait their turn. Pickett is currently listed as the third-string quarterback behind both current starter Mitchell Trubisky and current backup Mason Rudolph.

If Kenny Pickett keeps playing the way he did in his debut, it will only be a matter of time before he starts climbing the depth chart. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him on the field at some point during the regular season.