Kenny Lofton Facing Lawsuit, Includes Allegations of Explicit Photos

Kenny Lofton is facing a lawsuit from a disgruntled ex-employee who alleges that the former Major Leaguer showed another female employee explicit photos.

TMZ obtained a copy of the lawsuit which was filed by former employee Brandyn Toney. Lofton’s investment firm and NFT marketplace hired Toney in 2021. Toney claimed to have been promised a $85,000 salary, but never received any of that money.

Additionally, Toney claims that he was approached by a female co-worker who was in charge of handling Lofton’s social media accounts. She told him that Lofton was sending women sexually explicit photos via direct message. He took this information to the company’s in-house attorney.

According to the lawsuit, the company fired Tony just two hours later.

Kenny Lofton bats during the 2019 Legends & Celebrity Softball Game in Cleveland, Ohio. He spent 10 of his 18 MLB seasons with the Indians. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Lawsuit Brought The Sexual Misconduct Allegations To Light

Toney is now taking Lofton and his companies, Centerblock Asset Management LLC and Proxime Corporation, to court. This has had the knock-on effect of bringing Lofton’s alleged Instagram habits to light.

“Lofton and his executive team thought they could fire our client for objecting to obvious sexual misconduct and even thought they could get away with not paying him for his work,” Toney’s attorney Ronald L. Zambrano said.

“That speaks to the arrogance and dysfunction at play every day at Centerblock and Proxime.”

TMZ reached out to Lofton for comment but he did not respond.

Lofton played center field for 18 Major League Seasons. He spent ten seasons with the Cleveland Indians but then spent the rest of his career as a journeyman. During that time he had stints with Pirates, Giants, Phillies, Braves, Rangers, Dodgers, Cubs, Yankees, Astros, and White Sox.

