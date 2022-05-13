Kendrick Lamar Raps On Kyrie Irving Vax Status, But No Shot Seemingly Intended

Kyrie Irving’s decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 became such huge news that Kendrick Lamar seems to think it can help him sell his music.

Irving took flak from celebrities, media members and fellow athletes, and now Lamar is rapping about him on his new album, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.”

More precisely, Lamar just mentioned Irving in “Savior,” a track that also features Baby Keem and Sam Dew.

“Seen a Christian say the vaccine mark of the beast,” Lamar rapped. “Then he caught COVID and prayed to Pfizer for relief. Then I caught COVID and started to question Kyrie.”

For the record, plenty of people who had the vaccine have still gotten COVID. In fact, it seemed to do nothing to slow the spread of the virus.

Anyway, Irving is far from the only athlete or celebrity who refused to get vaccinated. The Brooklyn Nets star simply became the first to speak openly about the reasons behind his decision. Those reasons seemed fair enough, but this is 2022. Reason and perspective will get you nowhere.

Anyway, Lamar is widely considered one of the world’s best rappers, a favorite of many. So for him to mention Irving can’t be anything be considered anything but a compliment.

Irving sure didn’t seem bothered by it, based on his comments on a Twitch stream.

“I’m not mad. I’m not indifferent. I’m just grateful,” he said. “How about that?”