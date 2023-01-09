TCU Fans Get Good News About Injured Star Player Ahead Of The National Title Game

TCU running back Kendre Miller appears to be trending in a positive direction ahead of the national title game against Georgia.

The superstar running back for the Horned Frogs is dealing with an MCL issue and said over the weekend it’s a “50-50” situation with his health, but he’ll attempt to play.

Well, it sounds like he’s definitely moving towards being able to play at some level against the Bulldogs.

Will TCU star Kendre Miller play against Georgia? (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

247Sports’ Jeremy Clark tweeted late Sunday afternoon that the talented running back was “walking around” without a visible limp.

#TCU RB Kendre Miller is walking around and with the rest of the running backs. Doesn’t appear to be a limp, but taking it easy — Jeremy Clark (@JClarkHFB247) January 7, 2023

TCU needs Kendre Miller healthy and playing.

When Miller is healthy and rolling, he’s one of the best running backs in the country. He’s a stud in the backfield.

Given the fact Georgia has more talent all over the field, the Horned Frogs need everyone they have out on the field and rolling.

Kendre Miller is dealing with an MCL issue ahead of the national title game. Will the TCU RB play against Georgia Monday night? (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kendre Miller is definitely one of the main pieces the Horned Frogs are going to want to lean heavily on if it’s possible.

On the season, Miller has 1,399 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. He’s a pillar of TCU’s offense, and if he’s not able to play because of his MCL issue, the Horned Frogs could be in huge trouble.

Kendre Miller appears to be trending in a positive direction ahead of the national title game. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hopefully, Kendre Miller is able to get things going Monday night and make a night out of it. Nobody wants to see anyone hurt, especially ahead of the national title game.