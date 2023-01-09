TCU Fans Get Good News About Injured Star Player Ahead Of The National Title Game

TCU running back Kendre Miller appears to be trending in a positive direction ahead of the national title game against Georgia.
The superstar running back for the Horned Frogs is dealing with an MCL issue and said over the weekend it’s a “50-50” situation with his health, but he’ll attempt to play.
Well, it sounds like he’s definitely moving towards being able to play at some level against the Bulldogs.
247Sports’ Jeremy Clark tweeted late Sunday afternoon that the talented running back was “walking around” without a visible limp.
TCU needs Kendre Miller healthy and playing.
When Miller is healthy and rolling, he’s one of the best running backs in the country. He’s a stud in the backfield.
Given the fact Georgia has more talent all over the field, the Horned Frogs need everyone they have out on the field and rolling.
Kendre Miller is definitely one of the main pieces the Horned Frogs are going to want to lean heavily on if it’s possible.
On the season, Miller has 1,399 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. He’s a pillar of TCU’s offense, and if he’s not able to play because of his MCL issue, the Horned Frogs could be in huge trouble.
Hopefully, Kendre Miller is able to get things going Monday night and make a night out of it. Nobody wants to see anyone hurt, especially ahead of the national title game.