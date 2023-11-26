Kendra Lust, Brandi Love Celebrate Michigan Beating Ohio State

Videos by OutKick

Porn stars Kendra Lust and Brandi Love were fired up to watch Michigan beat Ohio State.

The Wolverines walked off the field in Ann Arbor with a 30-24 win Saturday over the Buckeyes, and it’s the third straight season Jim Harbaugh’s – who was suspended – program beat its bitter rival from Columbus.

It certainly feels like Michigan has erased all doubt about who runs the Big Ten at this point. It’s the Wolverines, and anyone who says otherwise is simply lying.

Michigan beat Ohio State 30-24 Saturday, and porn stars Kendra Lust and Brandi Love showed support for the Wolverines after the game. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Porn stars Kendra Lust and Brandi Love support Michigan.

Well, two of the program’s most notable fans both showed support and love for the Wolverines after knocking off the Buckeyes for the third straight year.

Both porn stars took to X to share their reactions. There’s no doubt they were excited to watch the Wolverines improve to 12-0 and remain the kings of the B1G.

Porn stars Brandi Love and Kendra Lust celebrate Michigan beating Ohio State. (Credit: X screenshot)

Porn stars Brandi Love and Kendra Lust were fired up after Michigan beat Ohio State. (Credit: X screenshot)

This is a great reminder that college football brings all kinds of different people together. Whether you’re a blue-collar factory worker, a worker in the content mines on the internet like myself or an adult entertainer, college football doesn’t discriminate.

It binds people from all backgrounds together, and that’s one of the great parts of the sport. For those of you who don’t know, Lust and Love – friends of the site – both have deep Michigan roots. I think it’s fair to say they’re midwestern people at their core. I’m sure they’d agree with that assessment.

Given that fact, it’s not surprising at all they took to X Saturday after the game to celebrate the monster win. The Wolverines now have a clear path to the College Football Playoff. If that doesn’t fire up the fans, then nothing will.

Michigan improved to 12-0 after beating Ohio State. Porn stars Kendra Lust and Brandi Love reacted online. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Next up for Michigan is Iowa, and the Wolverines have the full support of Brandi Love and Kendra Lust. I’m sure the team wouldn’t have it any other way. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.