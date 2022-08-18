Kendall Jenner Alley-Oops IG Thirst Trap For Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker is overheating this offseason.

Not only is D-Book one of the premier guards in the NBA, he’s also got an on-and-off fling with famed Kardashian sibling, Kendall Jenner.

The two made waves on social media over a thirst trap that Jenner posted to Instagram that Booker snatched up like an alley-oop.

Jenner was catching rays and posted pictures of her sunning session. In the IG pic, the well-bikini’d, model was snapped sitting on a beach towel, next to a bottle of tequila and chilled-out Dobermann (or whatever it is).

Booker, who’s been publicly dating Kendall Jenner since February 2021, dropped a no-look emoji in her comments: posting a “sweating” symbol for his GF to see on IG.

Though the two have endured breakup rumors this year, it appears that the chemistry between them has never been hotter.

“cutest f’ing couple,” one user wrote under Booker’s comment. “Mavs in 7,” another user added.

Basketball and non-basketball fans can band together on this matter: Booker needs to sign Jenner to a max contract, asap.