Former Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo Lands New Job

Former Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo is back to running a D1 program.

Navy fired Niumatalolo after more than 16 seasons with the Midshipmen, despite the fact he’d led the program to a lot of success.

Three straight disappointing seasons cost him his job. The good news is he’s no longer wondering if he’ll be a head coach again.

San Jose State announced his hiring Sunday and his deal is for five years, according to Pete Thamel.

San Jose State hires Ken Niumatalolo.

This is great news for hardcore college football fans. Niumatalolo managed to win 109 games at Navy, and finished his time in Annapolis with a 109-83 record and six bowl wins.

Winning at a service academy is unbelievably difficult because the recruits have to be able to actually cut it in the military.

It’s not like playing in the SEC or Big Ten. If you have enough talent, Georgia and Alabama will do whatever is necessary to get you on the field.

Doesn’t work like that at Army, Air Force or Navy. Plus, elite recruits don’t want to spend years in the military after graduation. They want to go to the NFL.

Despite all the challenges he faced, he managed to finish 26 games above .500 with the Midshipmen. It wasn’t good enough to save his job, but he’s now in the MWC with the Spartans.

He’s getting a fresh start, and San Jose State is getting one hell of a great coach. ESPN also reported he won’t be running the legendary triple option like he did at Navy. Get ready for a change of pace from what fans are used to with Niumatalolo. San Jose State fans should be incredibly excited. Hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.