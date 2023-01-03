Ken Block has died in a snowmobile accident.

The popular rally car driver was killed at the age of 55 Monday when his snowmobile “suddenly upended and landed on top of him” while he was riding in Utah, according to TMZ. Further details aren’t known.

Mr. Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred. We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected,” the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Monday statement.

Block was married with three children at the time of his death.

Shortly before the horrific accident and his death, Block shared multiple updates of him out in the snow on his Instagram story.

Ken Block was known for being an incredibly well-liked race car driver, and he was also very popular on social media.

He chronicled his adventures and adrenaline-filled lifestyle on a regular basis to his 7.7 million Instagram followers.

The successful rally car driver also competed in snowboarding, motocross and skateboarding. Now, at the age of 55, he’s passed away in a tragic snowmobile accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with Block’s friends and family during this very tough time. The motor sports world lost a legend Monday, and he definitely won’t soon be forgotten.