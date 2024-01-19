Kelly Stafford Doubles Down On Lions Fans Booing Her Daughters, While Sorta Backtracking

Videos by OutKick

Kelly Stafford isn’t going to let this one go.

Early in the week, the wife of former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford spent her social media time telling followers how Lions fans booed her daughters as they walked on the field before Sunday night’s game.

The Internet, rightly, didn’t believe that fans would boo four cute little girls who were going out to see their father before he went into battle and it turns out that the Internet was right.

In a Thursday night Instagram Story post, Kelly now admits that fans were booing her, not the girls.

“I didn’t know if I should post this video or not because I truly don’t wanna dwell on what happened,” Kelly wrote on Instagram Story. “This was our experience on the field. I know you are booing me, but my kids don’t know the difference even if I try to explain it to them.”

Hey kids, they’re booing me. Daddy used to play for this team and now I’m the enemy. It’s just part of the game.

Problem solved.

“The whole scenario is hard to accept, but not as hard as the questioning of my integrity. It happened, own it, and let’s move on,” Kellly lectured Lions fans.

Hold up, so you’re saying they booed you, but we shouldn’t question your integrity?

Your previous stance was that Lions fans were booing the kids.

Now you’re saying the Lions fans were booing you, but the kids don’t know the difference so they assume they’re being booed and that means the fans were booing the kids.

That’s called a…stretch.

Here’s how Kelly should’ve handled the situation:

I had several incredible years of my life in Detroit My kids were born in Detroit We love Detroit We will always love the friends we met in Detroit, we will love the memories we’ve made in this incredible city, we will forever have a soft spot in our hearts for what Detroit meant to us as a young couple building a life together Detroit is special to us Let’s have a great game

That’s it.

But Kelly isn’t built like that. She’s the alpha in the relationship and she is always seconds away from jumping headfirst into the nearest fight she can find. Remember when she was kicked out of her seats for a pretzel-throwing incident at Levi’s Stadium?

This time she went too far. She accused Lions fans of throwing verbal abuse at her daughters after all the fights she’s entered with those same fans that she actually mimics. Kelly Stafford was perfectly positioned by the football gods when she was dropped off in Detroit from her roots in Georgia. She’s just as combative as a complainer in a union hall. She’s just as ready for war as guys in a break room arguing over sports. Kelly is pretty much as blue-collar as they come while being insanely wealthy as they come.

If you didn’t know any better, you’d think she was born and raised in Detroit. Tough as nails. Ready to fight at a minute’s notice.

She knew she was going to get booed, yet she took her daughters right into that situation. And now she’s trying to spin it.

This is an L for Kelly.

There will be wins down the road when the Lions retire Matthew’s number one of these days. But for now, she’s on the losing end of this battle.

Lions fans are officially off the hook here.