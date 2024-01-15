Kelly Stafford Claims Lions Fans Booed Her Children

Videos by OutKick

If you followed the life and times of Kelly Stafford in Detroit and her love-hate relationship with Lions fans, it shouldn’t come as a surprise today that Matthew Stafford’s wife is claiming her kids were treated badly last night at Ford Field.

“It’s sports. The city wants to win. Everything is fair game…except fans who booed my children,” Kelly wrote on Instagram Story Monday in response to what transpired Sunday night in the dome where her family used to call home.

If you thought Kelly was going quietly back to Los Angeles, you clearly don’t know how she’s not shy about saying her peace. This woman was in a war of words with Lions fans last week over a fake ban on Stafford jerseys inside Ford Field.

Now, we’re about to get a battle over whether her kids were actually booed.

“Other than that, I loved the atmosphere and the booing just gave my husband more fire. The more you love, the more you hate. I consider it all love going both ways. And now that we’re out…I hope the Lions bring home a Lombardi to that city because that feeling is like no other,” Kelly wrote in what was clearly a humblebrag.

“Go get it,” she added.

Over on Reddit, the fans aren’t buying it.

“The fans did not boo her children lol. She loves the drama,” one wrote.

Maybe they were booing you, Kelly.

“Kelly does seem like that type that’s entitled ego could not comprehend fans booed her dumb ass and shield blame on her kids,” another Reddit user posted.

What is it with NFL wives who’ve won the Lombardi who love drama?

“Lmfao she is more dramatic than Mrs. Mahomes,” a user going by Flapjack Sanders added.

Because of course they weren’t booing the opposing QB or even her. Most annoying spouse in sports history. — Reverse Idiocracy (No DMs) (@VeeFree3) January 15, 2024