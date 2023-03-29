Kelly Ripa Was Working Out Of The Janitor’s Closet At ABC

Videos by OutKick

Nobody puts Kelly Ripa in the corner.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan television star is dishing on what her early years were like at ABC and apparently they weren’t so great.

The now 52-year-old Ripa spoke about how the broadcast company wouldn’t give her an office for her first couple of years as the Live co-host, before eventually moving her to the damn CLOSET.

“It was after my fourth year that they finally cleaned out the closet and put a desk in there for me,” Ripa told Variety. So I was working in the janitor’s closet with a desk so that I could have a place to put things.”

Kelly Ripa talks about her unusual working conditions when she first signed with ABC. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Persona™ Nutrition)

AVAILABLE OFFICES WERE USED FOR MEETING EXECUTIVES

Ripa added that although there were plenty of offices available, the ABC suits said those were reserved for visiting executives.

“They said, ‘Oh, no, we’re saving that.’ And I said, ‘Saving it for what?’ And they go, ‘Well, for when the new guy comes.’ And I looked at them, and I said, ‘I am the new guy,'” she said. “I just moved my things. I forced my way into the office because I couldn’t understand how I would still be in the janitor’s closet and somebody new would come in and get the office.” She went on to say that she doesn’t blame the men per say – they were just doing what they were told. Instead, she faults the network for the double standard and unfair treatment.

I mean that is a bold move by ABC.

Sure, Ripa wasn’t a household name in 2001 when she replaced Kathy Lee Gifford as Regis Philbin’s co-host, but you would think the network wouldn’t want to piss off the talent that you just (assumingly) paid a pretty good amount of money to sign.

Instead, they essentially made Ripa a version of Milton from Office Space. Moving from place to place until they finally shoved him into what was pretty much a closet and then turned the lights off because everyone forgot he was there.

RIPA’S “LIVE” CAREER BEGAN IN 2001 WITH REGIS PHILBIN

Fortunately for Ripa, she was not forgotten about and has since become a massive star that has seen her welcome generations of families every morning.

It also hasn’t stopped her and husband Mark Consuelos from having some, umm… some fun together.

The couple recently spoke about their “sexual rituals,” they developed during their busy taping and traveling schedules.

God bless.