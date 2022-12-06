Keith Olbermann Orders Donald Trump To Be ‘Seized’ And Tried In Military Court

Today we check in with longtime pal Keith Olbermann.

Keith hasn’t made waves of late, despite launching a new podcast. But it’d appear he’s working through some ideas to start the week.

Over the weekend, Donald Trump posted a message on Truth Social that argued the publicized information revealing the extent to which Twitter engaged in censorship ahead of the 2020 presidential election allows for the “termination” of constitutional articles.

In response to the post, Olbermann called for a military detachment to Mar-a-Lago. He ordered the military to head to Trump’s home, “seize” him, throw him in a “stockade,” and try him in a military court immediately.

Keith Olbermann has seen enough:

Again, this isn't difficult:



Trump just threatened to "terminate" the constitution. Send a military detachment to Mar-a-Lago, seize him, detain him in a stockade or brig, and try him in a military court.



This is an open attempt at a Revolution to overthrow the government. pic.twitter.com/0mh5WZa0wm — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 3, 2022

While Trump’s message wasn’t all that productive, it did not threaten to overthrow the government, as Keith proclaims.

First, Trump has no power at this point. As Olbermann often tweets, Trump is not the president anymore.

Second, Trump’s post argues that the fraud uncovered in #TwitterFiles allows for the termination of various constitutional regulations. Is he correct? No.

Still, claiming he demanded the complete termination of the constitution is melodramatic and misleading.

Thereby military detachment to Mar-a-Lago, a stockade, and a trial by a military court are events unlikely to occur.

Bet the under.

By the way, since when was Keith an avid defender of the constitution?

Crazy man calls for suspending the Constitution. Equally crazy man calls for ignoring the Constitution. What a time to be alive. Also, Keith suggested secession last year. https://t.co/4BLZEmC6mY pic.twitter.com/UtMqicaesy — Telthar (@Telthar) December 6, 2022

Olbermann’s mental instability continues to derail his crusade to prove Republicans mentally unstable.

