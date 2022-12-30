Keith Hernandez Still Does Not Have New SNY Broadcasting Contract And Mets Fans Are Livid

He is Keith Hernandez, and he may be unemployed.

Longtime New York Mets broadcaster and fan favorite Keith Hernandez may be watching Mets games from home this season.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that Hernandez, whose contract with the Mets broadcast network SNY expired at the end of last season, still doesn’t have a new contract.

Keith Hernandez is still unsigned after having talks with SNY in recent weeks. Negotiations are expected to pick up after New Year's. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) December 30, 2022

The five-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion Hernandez has been a staple on the Mets broadcast since 2006. Alongside Gary Cohen and Keith’s former Mets teammate Ron Darling, the three-man broadcast booth actually does a pretty damn good job. Hardly any broadcasts these days have three people going at once, so the fact that they can pull it off in the New York market of all places just shows how much it works.

Hernandez was reportedly making $1 million a year when he extended his contract three years ago.

Add Keith Hernandez to the list of pending Mets' free agents pic.twitter.com/LiRxCM0tQW — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) October 6, 2022

Keith Hernandez may not be part of the SNY broadcast this year. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Schick Hydro)

STEVE COHEN DOESN’T OWN THE METS BROADCAST NETWORK

What’s the holdup? Well, many Mets fans were shocked to learn last night that their new owner Steve Cohen – who has spent nearly $800 million dollars this offseason to stack up the Mets team – doesn’t actually have a say.

To fans’ dismay, previous Mets owners the Wilpons actually still own the SNY network. Cohen didn’t purchase it from them when he bought the team for $2.4 billion in 2020. The Wilpons still control the broadcast rights and decisions.

For those not in the tri-state area, let me explain what this means: Mets fans HATE the Wilpons. Even Jacob DeGrom didn’t thank them when he took out a full page ad last week in the Post after leaving the team to head to the Rangers. That’s how much people already despise the family.

Mets fans are NOT happy on social media at the suggestion that Hernandez may not be in the booth this year – especially for a season that is shaping up to be historic.

They want Hernandez, who was part of the Mets the last time they won a World Series in 1986.

They are going to lose it if he’s not a part of the broadcast. Hell, they already are on socials:

All this time Mets fans thought they were free from the Wilpons and now they’re holding us hostage over Keith Hernandez’s SNY deal pic.twitter.com/gU2IXSDXpe — Kyle Gelling (@KyleGelling) December 30, 2022

I would take Keith Hernandez re-signing with SNY over Carlos Correa every day of the week. — MetsIreland (@MetsIreland) December 30, 2022