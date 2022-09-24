He Is Keith Hernandez, And He Is Heading To The Broadcast Injured List

Former St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets World Series Champion Keith Hernandez is heading to the injured list.

The 5-time All-Star, who is also known for his Seinfeld appearance as well as hating the Phillies, will not be calling anymore Mets games on SNY this season after suffering a shoulder injury.

In a “You can’t make this up” moment, fellow SNY broadcaster Gary Cohen explained what happened.

Apparently Hernandez missed the curb while he was walking in Manhattan and because he was holding his phone and glasses, he awkwardly fell on his arm. In doing so, Hernandez somehow tore the tendon in his shoulder and now needs surgery next week.

Sending a get well soon & best wishes to our very own Keith Hernandez.



A speedy recovery so we can have you back for the postseason! pic.twitter.com/2lQ21WT6aG — SNY (@SNYtv) September 24, 2022

HERNANDEZ WILL MISS AT LEAST THE REST OF THE REGULAR SEASON

Keith has a history of bizarre mishaps. Last year he went to the emergency room after falling off his hot tub while pruning bushes.

Cohen says that Hernandez hopes to be back for some television coverage once the playoffs start. Until then, it will be Cohen and former Mets pitcher Ron Darling in the booth.

The Mets have 10 regular season games left before the head to the playoffs. They hold a 2.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.