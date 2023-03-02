Keep the NHL Run Alive With Kraken Tonight

Videos by OutKick

Kraken vs. Red Wings, 7:00 ET

The NHL run continues as we take another win yesterday on the Golden Knights and it was a plus money victory once again. Today, there is another full slate of NHL games, but I’ll keep the plays to a minimum here because that’s where I’m finding the success. If it isn’t broken, I’m not going to try and fix it. Let’s get to it and see if we can push this winning streak on.

Seattle is one of the better squads in the league right now despite their existence coming to life not even five years ago. Hockey seems to have figured out expansion better than other leagues because the two most recent, Kraken and Golden Knights, are both doing well. But, that’s a different story for a different day. The Kraken have not been playing great lately and have lost three of their past four games. They did have a bit of a weird travel situation, but dropping two games at home isn’t what they wanted. It was a smattering of things, but mostly their defense and goalies were to blame for the losses. In their most recent game, things improved quite a bit with a 5-3 victory. I think this could be a star to a bit of a winning streak for the Kraken. Tonight, they probably will have Martin Jones in the net. He’s had a good season, but he’s got a low save percentage. I only mention this because if their defense isn’t stopping shot attempts, he is likely to allow goals. He just doesn’t face too many attempts which means that if the Red Wings can get their offense moving, they have a good chance to score.

The problem for the Red Wings is that they are not playing very well lately. On the season, they have a 28-24-8 record which is solid but probably not enough to be in the playoff picture. They have also lost their past three games and allowed a combined 15 goals in them. While allowing all of those goals, they also have only scored three goals, so that concern about the offense might be pointless right now. I don’t expect them to get many shot attempts against the Kraken tonight which leads me to think this will probably be low scoring, but also unlikely that the Red Wings will win this as they return home. This is also an odd schedule spot where they return home after two road games, only to head back out on the road right after. Tonight, they probably will put Ville Husso in the crease. He’s actually been pretty solid this season. Since February, he’s allowed two or fewer goals in six games and four or more goals in four games. So, it has been inconsistent. If he’s bad, he is really bad. If he is good, he is very good.

I think the Kraken are the team to back in this one at -110. Seattle is the better team overall and I think they probably have a bit more to play for as they are still leading the Wild Card race. In addition, Detroit’s schedule is a bit rough here. One other consideration I had is the first time they played, Seattle won the game 4-2 and Husso was in the net for that one as well. Maybe he comes back and plays better, but I’ll take my chances on the Kraken improving over the Red Wings.

