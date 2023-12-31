Keep Taking Points Against Chiefs

Videos by OutKick

Bengals vs. Chiefs, 4:25 ET

When the NFL scheduled this game before the season started, they probably envisioned this being the marquee matchup for the entire year. A lot of things can change throughout all of these weeks. This is still going to be an interesting game though, as it always is when these two squads get together. I’m going to put some money on the game between the Bengals and the Chiefs.

The Bengals don’t have Joe Burrow, but they do have Jake Browning who has been very solid since he took over. In his five games, he has thrown for at least 220 yards in each of the games. He’s even thrown for more than 300 yards in three games. It is even more impressive that he does this when you see that they have virtually no running game for him. Browning is just 3-2 overall, but he did win a game on the road already against Jacksonville. Last week, he took on the Steelers and while he racked up yardage, the result was a disaster. He threw three interceptions and that put the team behind the eight ball. They only scored in the third quarter and were blanked the rest of the time. The defense didn’t really do their part either as they allowed a touchdown just two defensive plays into the game from the Steelers. The Steelers aren’t really offensive juggernauts either. On the season, the Bengals are one of the worst defenses in terms of yards allowed. They are in the bottom third of yards allowed via pass and rush. The one redeeming quality for them is they are closer to middle-of-the-pack for points per game.

CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 11: JaMarr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Remember when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense just crushed everyone and were unstoppable? It wasn’t that long ago, it was basically last year. This year the story is significantly different. Mahomes has no one to throw to – Travis Kelce is still the team’s leading receiver, but he’s being covered much more than ever before. The Chiefs lead the NFL in dropped passes and they don’t have a single go-to receiver. I used to think that it didn’t matter who was on Mahomes’ team, but clearly, I was wrong, he needs someone who at least is competent enough to hold onto the ball. The reason they are 9-6 is because their defense has been very good. Their cornerback, L’Jarius Sneed, who is questionable for this game hasn’t allowed a touchdown on him all season. He’s likely to go up against Ja’marr Chase in this one. Chase also just called out the secondary of the Chiefs saying that no one is special. He hasn’t played in a few weeks, but I think the Chiefs shut him down if he does suit up.

The question in this game is mostly about if the Chiefs can get anything going against the Bengals defense. I’ve already mentioned they aren’t a good defensive unit, but neither are some of the other teams the Chiefs have struggled against. There are a lot of frustrations on the Kansas City side. Right now, I can’t back the Chiefs to beat anyone by a touchdown or more. Sure their defense is shutdown, but that offense is so bad that I have to take the points when I’m getting 6.5.

