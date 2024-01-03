Keep Rolling With College Basketball Picks

Videos by OutKick

College Basketball has treated us well this season and we were able to get another two victories last night so why don’t we push our luck tonight and go for another couple of games. Last night we took the Tar Heels against the Panthers and coasted to an easy win. We also took the Badgers to beat the Hawkeyes and that was also relatively sweat free. That’s what we are looking for, and we search again tonight for a couple of games in the college ranks.

Clemson vs. Miami, 8:00 ET

Clemson is off to a very hot start with an 11-1 record and they are led by PJ Hall, their center, and guard, Joseph Girard. These two players have essentially alternated leading the team in scoring which is interesting to me because you’re beating opponents with both the interior presence and the outside shots. Girard is shooting almost 46% from behind the line. I’m not quite sure that Clemson can beat the Miami Hurricanes though because of the athleticism that the Hurricanes possess. They should be able to negate Girard and make it tough on him for scoring the ball tonight. I don’t think that Clemson has really played anyone like Miami this year. Most of their schedule has been rather soft this year, but to their credit, they have beaten Alabama and Pittsburgh. Miami on the other hand has made the necessary adjustments after a deep run last year and losing some of their players. They’ve only lost two games to start the season, but both losses were rather embarrassing. The first was to Kentucky, and the Wildcats blew them out by 22 points. The next one was against Colorado and they were once again destroyed, this time losing by almost 30. This game will likely have a pretty fast pace and I expect both teams to struggle guarding their opponent. Sure, Miami is athletic, and will give Clemson some fits, but I think Clemson is also the better team. I’m taking over 155.5 in this game. Both teams should have the opportunity to put some points on the board and move the ball well.

Stanford vs. UCLA, 9:00 ET

There comes a point in each season where you need to make a run and this is that time for both of these teams. If either are serious about making it to the NCAA tournament, they need to start getting on a hot streak. Stanford comes into the game with a 6-6 record, but they are coming off of an extremely impressive victory over Arizona. They were dominant in this game basically from the tip and were able to keep the Wildcats offense from ever making that huge run that would put them in front. This was really the first game this season that Stanford won against anyone impressive. For UCLA, they are in a terrible slump right now. They are coming into tonight’s game with a 6-7 record. They have lost five of their past six games and seven of their past 10. Their first loss came at the hands of Marquette, which is a good program. Then they fell to Gonzaga and it was understandable. After that, they’ve lost to Villanova and Ohio State, which aren’t great losses, but at least understandable ones. Then they lost to Cal State Northridge somehow and Maryland at home. Neither loss should’ve happened. Tonight, in order to beat Stanford, I think they have to be a bit more aggressive. They don’t give up a ton of points, but they aren’t overly efficient either. Nothing that UCLA does is something you’d be envious of if you’re an opponent. Still, they should win this game. Fading Stanford off of the big win and going on the road for this contest, I like UCLA’s chances of winning this one and getting back on track. I’ll reluctantly take them -4.5 in this game.

