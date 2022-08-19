Chargers’ Keenan Allen Praises Justin Herbert, Jabs Philip Rivers

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen used Thursday’s training camp practice as an opportunity to take a shot at former teammate Philip Rivers.

Allen, who caught passes from Rivers over the course of seven seasons together, jabbed Rivers’ work ethic after praising his current signal caller, third-year gunslinger Justin Herbert.

“You see him. He stays like an hour and a half after practice just throwing balls,” Allen told Daniel Popper of The Athletic, referencing Herbert. It’s crazy.”

He then laughed, prompting Popper to inquire as to what was so funny.

“Philip never stayed after practice to throw the ball,” Allen added, a clear jab at Rivers.

Keenan Allen on Justin Herbert: "You see him. He stays like an hour and a half after practice just throwing balls. It's crazy." He laughed. When asked why he laughed, Allen said with a smile: "Philip never stayed after practice to throw the ball." — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 18, 2022

But there’s no reason to alert Stephen A. Smith to weigh in, Allen was clearly joking. He and Rivers had a good relationship as Chargers teammates and this was likely just his playful way of reminding Rivers he hadn’t forgot about him.

By the time Allen entered the league (2013), Rivers already had nine pro seasons and four Pro Bowls under his belt. Old man Rivers didn’t necessarily have to put the extra after hours work in like Allen did.

Not to mention, Rivers had an entire roster of kids to tend to post-practice. He and wife Tiffany have nine kids!

Regardless, Rivers shouldn’t feel too bad. He was far from the only one getting picked on by Allen Thursday. As OutKick’s Alejandro Avila noted, Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs was the butt of Allen’s joke during Thursday’s joint practice when Allen and Herbert combined to abuse the DB.

Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen, who's guarded by Trevon Diggs. Touchdown.pic.twitter.com/DA2fRrRKQ5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 18, 2022

Maybe it’s Diggs who should be staying after practice…

