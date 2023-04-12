KC Milk Company Releases ‘Eagles Tears,’ A Cheesecake-Flavored Drink Celebrating Chiefs Super Bowl Win (And Philly’s Loss)

Videos by OutKick

Eagles fans are in udder disbelief over this new product.

Kansas City is still celebrating its Super Bowl win from February over the Philadelphia Eagles. And not just celebrating but stomping on the graves of the 2022-23 Philly team.

In a genius marketing stint, one KC-based milk company is savoring the win and releasing a limited run of cheesecake-flavored milk labeled “Eagles Tears.”

The sweet taste of cheesecake offset by the concentrated saltiness of Eagles fans’ despair actually sounds mouthwatering.

Before Eagles Tears, Shatto Milk released a cherry-chocolate flavor to honor Super LVII MVP, Patrick Mahomes.

Andy Reid’s Chiefs defeated Nick Sirianni’s Eagles, 38-35. It was a bitter defeat for Philly after surrendering an early double-digit lead in the championship game.

(Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shatto Milk will be bottling and distributing 11,000 bottles of delicious Eagles tears, hitting local shelves starting April 10.

Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagle after Super Bowl LVII. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

“Tomorrow this limited-release bottle and cheesecake milk is available at the farm store starting at 9 a.m.,” Shatton posted on its Instagram. “The product is now available via pre-order at Shatto Home Delivery and will be available at local grocery locations starting on Monday.”

Naturally, Eagles’ fans found the jab by Shatto Milk tasteless.

A Kansas City-based milk company has began producing “Eagle Tears”, a milk batch poking fun at the Eagles and city of Philadelphia.



Kind of strange behavior for a team and fanbase that was almost unanimously congratulatory to KC and their fans.



(via r/KansasCityChiefs) pic.twitter.com/whbAHEXYac — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) April 12, 2023

Football fans collectively enjoyed a hearty laugh over the new flavor.

@shattomilk is stocked! Guess I’m going to be drinking Eagle Tears for the next week pic.twitter.com/mWCSrr0qjc — KCRoyalty (@KCRoyalty15) April 10, 2023

@OffActivist can you get me sone eagle tears, kinda goes hard https://t.co/qLTCWQwevc — Sal (@SalTee__) April 12, 2023

I just had my first sip of Eagles’ Tears, delivered this morning from Shatto Dairy. The tears were even sweeter & more delicious than I thought they would be. — #1 Chiefs Insider (@Chiefs247365) April 11, 2023

The Kansas-City based milk company who has started producing a line called "Eagle Tears" is officially inducted into the Smack Talk Hall of Fame.



(via Kansas City Chiefs Reddit) pic.twitter.com/LODZOhNo7p — Smack Apparel (@smackapparel) April 12, 2023

Shatto Milk Company is selling Eagles tears.

CAUTION: Contains toxic levels of salt pic.twitter.com/c7820dDcqu — Chiefs Kingdom Memes – CKM (@ChiefsMMZ) April 10, 2023

(Would you buy a bottle of Eagles Tears?)