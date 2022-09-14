KC Coach Andy Reid Blames Poor AZ Cardinals Field For Key Injuries To Team

Kansas City had a near-perfect day against the Arizona Cardinals until they suffered two key injuries to their roster. The Chiefs temporarily lost kicker Harrison Butker, which cost them a missed field goal, and first-round cornerback Trent McDuffie after both players had some issues with their footing at State Farm Stadium.

Conditions weren’t as bad as the Chicago Bears-San Francisco 49ers game, but it made an impact at the end of the day, said Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Not sounding too pleased over Arizona’s sub-par field on Sunday, Reid blamed the turf for the injuries to Butker and McDuffie during an interview on Tuesday.

Football is fun pic.twitter.com/Yc9RZwUajw — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 11, 2022

“It was a little loose. That’s what happens sometimes when you re-sod,” Reid told reporters. “It was part of the Butker injury and the McDuffie injury, and that’s unfortunate.

“The turf picked up, and I would tell you that did have something to do with it. If it didn’t, I’d tell you that, too. It’s not an excuse by any means. But you all see it when you watch the tape.”

After awkwardly slipping on the turf, Butker returned to Sunday’s 44-21 win, with Chiefs safety Justin Reid kicking in the interim.

McDuffie, on the other hand, suffered a hamstring injury on behalf of the loose turf and is expected to miss Thursday night’s contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

McDuffie will miss Thursday night's game vs. Chargers and at least 3 more after that. Ammendola could be their kicker on Thursday night. https://t.co/9cMwoN6xE7 — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) September 13, 2022