Kayla Simmons Soaks Up The Italian Sun, Golf Influencer Addison Farley Works On Her Short Game & Aaron Rodgers Takes In Some Playoff Hockey

The NFL Draft has come to an end

This year’s NFL Draft has sadly come to an end. We laughed, we cried, we took note of the stars that were born and the wily old veterans that helped make the 2023 draft.

If you’re like me then you really only care about the first couple of rounds of the NFL Draft. I tune in every year for the first night of the draft then follow along early on night two on the internet. By the time Saturday rolls around I’m completely tuned out.

I did see the Mr. Irrelevant pick scroll through the bottom of the USFL game or XFL playoff game I had on, but I couldn’t tell you most of what went on during the draft on Saturday. Congrats to former Toledo defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson.

My Carolina Panthers had a decent draft I guess. I don’t trust them with evaluating quarterbacks so I’m highly skeptical of the Bryce Young pick at No. 1, but they did fill some needs.

They added a wide receiver, an edge rusher, a guard, and a safety to go along with the 100th quarterback to wear a Panthers uniform since David Tepper bought the team.

But it could always be worse. The Panthers could have traded away this year’s first-round pick, given a huge guaranteed contract to some shady veteran, then tweeted this out on night one of the draft.

got our guy pic.twitter.com/mSftWYuRCP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 28, 2023

The Maple Leafs break the 19 year curse

It only took 19 years, but the Toronto Maple Leafs were finally able to win a playoff series on Saturday night when they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning. They did so on an overtime goal in Game 6 from their captain John Tavares.

The 19 year curse, that included six straight first-round exits over the last six seasons, is over. Saturday night’s overtime win was one of three on the road the Leafs needed to advance.

Team of destiny? We might not be there yet, but a series win in round two could start getting that to be throw around a little.

GAME WINNER!

SERIES WINNER!



LET’S. GO. LEAFS. NATION!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dkttq8eBpW — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 30, 2023

PASSION ERUPT 🗣 pic.twitter.com/jcCXDHOFWu — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 30, 2023

Apparently WWE legend Trish Stratus is to thank for breaking the curse. She’s taking credit for the demise of the curse anyway.

Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Dee, and Frank are returning for the 16th season of the longest running live action comedy series in TV history on Wednesday, June 7 at 10 pm on FXX.

That’s right, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is here just in time for the summer. The announcement doesn’t give anything away about the new season.

But if the first 15 seasons are any indication, and they of course are, this one is going to be packed full of insanity.

Rob McElhenney did some teasing on Twitter when he shared a picture of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul from Breaking Bad hanging out with the gang in Paddy’s Pub.

Name a crossover that makes better sense… pic.twitter.com/WDKaQaccBf — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 28, 2023

Is there an It’s Always Sunny-Breaking Bad crossover coming this season? Let’s hope so. “The Gang Sells Meth” would be incredible.

Anyway checkout the announcement:

