Kay Adams, Ex-GMFB Host, May Be Joining FanDuel TV

Kay Adams, the former host of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football who left the show back in May, may soon be returning to a TV near you … assuming you get FanDuel TV.

Yep. You read that right. FanDuel TV!

According to Legal Sports Report, the behemoth sports gambling company is looking to rebrand its current horse racing channel (TVG) into a 24/7 sports betting network, with Adams reportedly hosting a “SportsCenter-style show.”

The plan is to launch the channel in September, with other personalities, including Pat McAfee and Bill Simmons, also getting airtime.

The channel’s proposed daily schedule includes a show from 6 a.m.-7 with Simmons, followed by hour-long shows hosted by Adams and McAfee. The rest of the day (9 a.m.-9 p.m.) would be filled with “live racing with cut-ins and sports updates from FanDuel talent.”

Adams left GMFB back in May after hosting the Emmy-award-winning show since its inception in 2016. Her departure came nearly a year after Nate Burleson left his longtime seat on the show to become a morning host on CBS’s Good Morning America.

While the show still hasn’t found a full-time replacement for Burleson, former NFL on CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl is set to replace Adams in the hostess chair starting Monday.