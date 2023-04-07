Kay Adams Blasted In the Face By Champagne Bottle Explosion

Videos by OutKick

And to think some of you thought Kay Adams’ career was over after leaving “Good Morning Football.”

Thursday, the sports host celebrated her 36th birthday by having a champagne bottle exploding in her face which then went viral and turned into an astounding 3.4 million views on Twitter and millions more across other social media channels.

Yet again, Kay Adams proved she’s a click machine.

“This should be behind a pay wall,” Adams joked on Twitter.

Let’s go to the footage and see what she’s talking about.

Kay Adams celebrating her 36th birthday with some champagne…in the face! / Twitter

Careful, Kay…easy…that bottle is ready to explode….careful…oops.

.@heykayadams went a little crazy popping bottles on her birthday 😂 pic.twitter.com/gsXECVWEkS — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 6, 2023

This is now like the 20th time Kay Adams has popped up on the OutKick radar in 2023. She’s dominated the NFL Honors red carpet. She’s popped up in Miami where she partied her ass off. She went on Spring Break. The Vikings viking mascot hit on her for Valentine’s Day.

She even has creeps going nuts over her feet.

You were wrong when you thought Kay would fade off into obscurity after the end of her run at NFL Network. It turns out she’s not only going strong, but she’s dominating the click game right now.

It’s probably time for one of the networks to pounce.