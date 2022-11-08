Woke Katy Perry Fans Losing It Over Her Not Voting For Hardcore Left-Wing ‘California Gurl’

Social media is absolute SCENES right now as people are freaking out about today’s midterm elections. One person finding their way into the political crosshairs? Katy Perry.

The singer and American Idol judge posting a selfie of her voting for Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. The problem? Caruso — who is a former Republican-turned-Democrat — isn’t as Left as his opponent — Congresswoman Karen Bass — who is endorsed by President Joe Biden.

In her Instagram post, Perry said she’s voting for Caruso “for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm.”

Anyway, prepare for the meltdowns in 3, 2, 1…

For a woman who made the beginning of her career about kissing a girl, Katy Perry sure did just shit all over them with her vote. — angry buni 🤬 (@theangriestbuni) November 8, 2022

Katy Perry is a FRAUD. She voted for someone more interested in her property tax than the rights of fellow women. If you want to kiss that girl and like it, more power to you. I'm done with phony. https://t.co/eL06hLp6Wn — Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 (@smc429) November 8, 2022

When Katy Perry, Chris Pratt, and other LA millionaires say they’re voting for Caruso because he’ll clean things up, they’re not talking about helping people or alleviating poverty. It’s about bleaching the existence of poor people from their sight lines by any means necessary. — Jesse Mechanic (@JMechanic) November 8, 2022

Katy Perry, Chris Pratt, and Kim Kardashian voted for that republican that endorses forced birth because he also promised to clear their city of homeless people 😬😬😬 — ✨ (@krissibona) November 8, 2022

Fans are turning on Katy Perry for not voting left-wing enough

It seems that fans as, well as those on the Left, can’t tolerate Perry voting for what she believes in.

We see it time and time again, especially with Progressives. They demand that someone abides by their every move. The minute they veer off the path — even slightly — then God help them because the Leftists will go on full attack mode.

For many of these types of people, there’s no room for dialogue anymore. They are so full of hatred that it’s truly frightening and also pathetic how caught up they are on someone just exercising their free right to vote how they choose.

Others however, acknowledged just how the times may be changing.

Katy Perry voting for Republican Rick Caruso for LA Mayor



This just shows you just how bad things have gotten. That a celebrity would not only vote R — but then publicly post it is something else. You could say the energy is shifting. pic.twitter.com/CHhcVa1W1L — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) November 7, 2022

Perry has supported Caruso in the past

Shortly after Perry posted on Instagram, she disabled comments because people were relentlessly attacking her.

It’s not the first time Perry has delved into the political realm. In June, she tweeted “Rick Caruso, FTW!” and got criticized for it as well.

RICK CARUSO FTW ❗️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 5, 2022

Celebrities backing Rick Caruso

In a campaign ad, Caruso said, “I’m running for mayor because the city we love is in a state of emergency: rampant homelessness, people living in fear for their safety, and politicians at city hall just in it for themselves.”

Katy Perry fans are mad that she’s voting for Rick Caruso (pictured) for LA Mayor instead of ‘California Gurl’ and Biden-backed Karen Bass. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

With ever-growing crime and criminals being released on the streets, who wouldn’t want a candidate that says they are going to turn things around?

Other Los Angeles-based celebs including Chris Pratt and Kim Kardashian also publicly showed their support for Caruso. Many of them agreed that the city has been heading the wrong direction and a change is needed.

It’s always stunning to me how so-called “fans” of an artist are willing to turn against them so quickly. Country star Luke Bryan just went through it the other week when he brought Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on stage.

You would think fans would support their favorite artist. But in today’s divisive political climate, some can’t separate the music from their own beliefs. When that happens, the artist needs to do what’s best for them.

Katy Perry did just that by voting for Rick Caruso.