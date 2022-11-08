Woke Katy Perry Fans Losing It Over Her Not Voting For Hardcore Left-Wing ‘California Gurl’

Social media is absolute SCENES right now as people are freaking out about today’s midterm elections. One person finding their way into the political crosshairs? Katy Perry.
The singer and American Idol judge posting a selfie of her voting for Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. The problem? Caruso — who is a former Republican-turned-Democrat — isn’t as Left as his opponent — Congresswoman Karen Bass — who is endorsed by President Joe Biden.
In her Instagram post, Perry said she’s voting for Caruso “for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm.”
ATM, by the way, stands for “at the moment.” If you didn’t know that, time to brush up on your internet abbreviations, Boomer.
Anyway, prepare for the meltdowns in 3, 2, 1…
Fans are turning on Katy Perry for not voting left-wing enough
It seems that fans as, well as those on the Left, can’t tolerate Perry voting for what she believes in.
We see it time and time again, especially with Progressives. They demand that someone abides by their every move. The minute they veer off the path — even slightly — then God help them because the Leftists will go on full attack mode.
For many of these types of people, there’s no room for dialogue anymore. They are so full of hatred that it’s truly frightening and also pathetic how caught up they are on someone just exercising their free right to vote how they choose.
Others however, acknowledged just how the times may be changing.
Perry has supported Caruso in the past
Shortly after Perry posted on Instagram, she disabled comments because people were relentlessly attacking her.
It’s not the first time Perry has delved into the political realm. In June, she tweeted “Rick Caruso, FTW!” and got criticized for it as well.
FTW, by the way, means “for the win.” If you didn’t know that, time to brush up on your internet abbreviations, Boomer.
Celebrities backing Rick Caruso
In a campaign ad, Caruso said, “I’m running for mayor because the city we love is in a state of emergency: rampant homelessness, people living in fear for their safety, and politicians at city hall just in it for themselves.”
With ever-growing crime and criminals being released on the streets, who wouldn’t want a candidate that says they are going to turn things around?
Other Los Angeles-based celebs including Chris Pratt and Kim Kardashian also publicly showed their support for Caruso. Many of them agreed that the city has been heading the wrong direction and a change is needed.
It’s always stunning to me how so-called “fans” of an artist are willing to turn against them so quickly. Country star Luke Bryan just went through it the other week when he brought Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on stage.
You would think fans would support their favorite artist. But in today’s divisive political climate, some can’t separate the music from their own beliefs. When that happens, the artist needs to do what’s best for them.
Katy Perry did just that by voting for Rick Caruso.