Katt Williams Says He’s Going To Expose ‘Big D–k Deviants’ In 2024 — Ok, So Let’s Get Going

In case you missed it last week, comedian Katt Williams caused a bunch of drama within the comedian world when he claimed it would be his 2024 mission to expose Hollywood celebrities whom he described as “deviants.”

Ok, so start exposing them, Katt. What are you waiting for?

“Race is not where the line is drawn,” Williams told former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe on his “Club Shay Shay” podcast. “It’s God’s side and the other side, and we don’t care nothing about the other side, period. All of these big-d— deviants is all catching hell in 2024. It’s up for all of ’em. It don’t matter if you Diddy or whoever you is … all lies will be exposed. That’s all, and anyone who takes that the wrong way, know why they take it the wrong way … the truth is the light.”

Again, sounds good. Start naming names.

What are we going to learn about these Hollywood types that we don’t already know? Williams claims he’s been collecting data and stories and that intel will be the basis for his exposé.

“Because, in 30 years, I’ve done nothing but collect information, knowledge, and your secrets,” Williams continued. “So, if you and a man was in a corner doing something you wasn’t supposed to be doing … somebody come to tell me.”

“I gather that. I value that. I’ll pay for that. Come tell me. I know so many things I shouldn’t know, and they all know it … You don’t make me the villain, not the guy that raises Black children and ain’t never done a hard drug in his life, and don’t have no stories of doing nobody dirty, and they’ll just go out and lie, ‘The industry doesn’t mess with Katt because he didn’t show up for the studio.’ No studios have ever said that.”

Katt Williams claims he’s going to out Hollywood scumbags in 2024. Well, we’re waiting. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Two names — Kevin Hart and Ludacris — were mentioned during the podcast.

“He already had his deals when he got here!” Williams said of Ludacris. “Have we heard of a comedian that came to LA, and, in his first year in LA, he had his own sitcom on network television, and had his own movie called ‘Soul Plane’ that he was leading? No, we’ve never heard of that before that person or since that person. What do you think a plant is? Maybe people don’t understand the definition of these words.”

Is 2024 the year of exposing the scumbags? Will the Epstein list actually be released this year? It’s time for someone to go ahead and deliver. Show us the results.

If it’s Katt Williams, cool. If it’s Joe Rogan, good. If it’s Tucker Carlson, great.

Enough talk about how you’re going to expose these people. Get going.