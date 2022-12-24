Katie Nolan Announces Major Life News

Katie Nolan is engaged to comedian Dan Snoder.

During an interview with Mike Golic Jr., Nolan flashed a massive engagement ring when asked about “the thing” and whether or not they could talk about it.

“What thing? … What could you possibly mean,” Nolan not-so-subtly asked as she flashed the rock on the screen.

Katie Nolan is off the market.

Katie Nolan’s time as a woman on the market certainly appears to be officially over, and in all honesty, it’s a bit of a power couple.

Dan Soder is a comedian with some serious name recognition and crushes it on “Billions” as Mafee. He’s one of the low-key more entertaining aspects of the show, especially before it declined a bit.

Now, he’s agreeing to a lifetime contract with Katie Nolan.

Dan Soder engaged to Katie Nolan. He’s a comedian known for “Billions.” (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

Nolan has also had an interesting ride over the past several years outside of her relationship with Soder. She went from Fox Sports to ESPN to then landing with Apple for “Friday Night Baseball.”

She’s seemingly been all over the map the past several years when it comes to her career. Now, she’s locking up Dan Soder.

Dan Soder and Katie Nolan are engaged. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Best of luck to the happy couple as they move forward in life. Obviously, she’s juiced and you simply love to see it.