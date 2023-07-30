Videos by OutKick

Step aside, Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky is officially the greatest individual swimmer in United States history on the World Championship stage. And she’s only 26!

Ledecky’s laundry list of accomplishments only continues to grow alongside her dominant career. That was the case again on Saturday.

The standard for Ledecky is at the highest of highs. Her margin of victory is often unbelievable.

Ledecky is competing against her own supremacy at this point. However, there was a mark that she had not been able to cross off of her lengthy list of accomplishments— being the greatest ever.

Not anymore!

The 2023 World Championships took place in Fukuoka, Japan over the last week. Ledecky went out and crushed the competition in the 1,500-meter freestyle on Tuesday.

She led from start to finish and there was no one else in sight when she hit the wall.

katie ledecky 15:26.27. 5x world champion in the 1500. a decade of dominance. pic.twitter.com/lIxbDej61F — swim tweets (@legendecky) July 25, 2023

Her time of 15:26.27 was her third-fastest swim of all-time, which was also the third-fastest swim in history. Ledecky beat the second-place finisher by 17 (!!) seconds and became the first person ever to win five world titles in two different events.

During the 3rd day of swimming events of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Katie Ledecky won the women’s 1500 freestyle in 15:26.27. This is her fastest time in the event since 2018, and the third fastest performance of all time. Now she owns the 16 fastest swims in history. pic.twitter.com/cHtdorAH5R — Swimming Stats (@SwimmingStats) July 25, 2023

With the win, Ledecky also tied Phelps for the most individual world gold medals in swimming with 15. Not for long!

Ledecky was back in the pool on Saturday for her favorite event, the 800-meter freestyle. As has become normal, she led the entire way and won the event by 4.44 seconds with a time of 8:08.87.

It was her 16th individual goal medal at the World Championships.

Watch Katie Ledecky make history as she wins her 6th world championship in the women’s 800m, her 16th individual swimming world title! 🥇 #AQUAFukuoka23 pic.twitter.com/nIFBjILGUZ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2023

Rowdy Gaines was in awe.

.@RowdyGaines was in pure disbelief watching Katie Ledecky win her 16th individual swimming world title! 😂 pic.twitter.com/WNU7H00IXe — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 29, 2023

Ledecky’s win was monumental for two reasons:

No swimmer has ever won six gold medals in the same event at Worlds. Ledecky won six straight. Her 16th individual gold medal at Worlds surpassed Phelps’ record of 15.

Katie Ledecky is officially the greatest swimmer in World Championship history.

The American national anthem is played during the women's 800m free medal ceremony after Katie Ledecky won gold. 🥇 #AQUAFukuoka23 pic.twitter.com/OOZg62tuLh — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2023

Although Ledecky beat Phelps on the world stage, she still has a ways to go at the Olympics. The latter has the former beat by 16 gold medals on the Olympic stage.

Ledecky, however, needs just three more gold medals to move into second place among all Olympic athletes— behind Phelps, ahead of Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz, U.S. track and field athlete Carl Lewis and Finnish long-distance runner Paavo Nurmi.

It would be a shock if she did not leave Paris in second place all-time next summer. And Ledecky is only 26 years old so her career is not slowing down any time soon!