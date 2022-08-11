Kate Upton Shares A Behind The Scenes Look At Photo Shoot For Throwback Thursday

Kate Upton took to Instagram on Thursday with a clear plan. She wanted to grab eyeballs with a throwback Thursday look at a photo shoot she did for Yamamay.

That’s exactly what she did. The Sport Illustrated Swimsuit legend treated her more than 6.3 million followers to a behind-the-scenes look at one of her photo shoots.

It’s a picture of a picture of her getting her picture taken. Kate captioned the lingerie throwback look, “BTS content is always a vibe.” I would argue if I could.

Kate hasn’t been as active as she once was. Who needs to be with a camera roll that includes this kind of behind the scenes content? Dust that stuff off and share it with the people.

What other behind the scenes looks is she preparing to unleash?

It immediately racks up tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments and it doesn’t require a lot of work.

For someone who isn’t the content machine they once were these types of throwbacks will do for fans.

The 30-year-old did drop some new content last month when she hit up the All-Star Game festivities with her husband Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and their daughter.

Again it’s not the bikini content of a few years ago, but when you’re the GOAT of the swimsuit game you get to pick and choose your spots.

It’s not like Kate hasn’t put in the work to get to this point. She’s definitely done that.