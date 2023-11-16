Kate Upton Deletes Photo Promoting Balenciaga, The Brand That Ran Ads Featuring Kids Holding BDSM Teddy Bears

Videos by OutKick

Kate Upton seems to have decided the heat over her wearing a Balenciaga t-shirt was too much.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit legend popped up on Instagram Wednesday wearing a Balenciaga — the brand that, in 2022, ran an ad campaign featuring kids holding teddy bears in BDSM leather straps — shirt that retails for about $675 at Saks Fifth Avenue. Her fans were livid.

Now the photo has been deleted and calm has been restored to Upton’s Instagram.

Kate Upton gets absolutely destroyed for modeling a Balenciaga t-shirt a year after the clothing company's disgusting teddy bears in bondage kids' advertising campaign: https://t.co/cYjAQAmV4j pic.twitter.com/4iSrDQEB4c — OutKick (@Outkick) November 15, 2023

Upton’s fans hadn’t forgotten the 2022 ad campaign that caused all sorts of chaos that ultimately resulted in the likes of Kim Kardashian running for the hills to distance herself from the brand. Kim, being the scumbag she is, returned to wearing the Paris-based company’s clothing this fall.

I’ve never been one to “cancel” but fashion brand Balenciaga needs to be shut down.



They used a CHILD in a BDSM themed photoshoot and have court documents discussing child p*rnography “visibly hidden” in the photos.



This is a new low for society and a not-so-new high for Satan. pic.twitter.com/gx3WhlKKiX — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) November 21, 2022

Upton was absolutely roasted for her decision to wear the shirt. Her comments were a mess until she hit delete.

“Nope wrong company to get behind. Children exploitation! No thanks. Damn shame.”

“kate i love you but this is NOT the company to support at all.”

“That company is trying to make a comeback by paying these celebrities to advertise. Cancel them all.”

“As a mother, how could you support this brand?? Sick.”

“Supporting balenciaga? I don’t know any loving parent that could support that brand.”

Apparently, Kate decided she’d heard enough. The photo is gone and she’s gone back to doing whatever insanely wealthy people do on a Thursday in the middle of November.

Maybe she’s going through her baseball game purse.