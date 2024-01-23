Karl-Anthony Towns Shredded To Pieces By Timberwolves Coach Despite Dropping 62 Points

Videos by OutKick

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns scored 62 points on Monday night, which normally prompts celebration, if not for the T-Wolves’ humiliating loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

The lopsided loss had T-Wolves coach Chris Finch scratching his head, wondering how Towns and the Timberwolves squandered the 62-point performance.

Finch even suggested that Towns deliberately ‘stat-padded’ on Monday. And being accused of putting yourself over the team, by the coach, is bad news.

Towns shot 21-of-35, picking up heat from the three-point line (10-of-15). He added eight rebounds and two assists.

KAT’s performance was empty calories, according to the player’s coach.

Chris Finch continued to rip the Timberwolves' performance tonight



Also said KAT was "hunting a big number"

Finch sounded off on the “immature” stat-padding by Karl and letting the game slip from their control.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 22: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at Target Center on January 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

“Obviously we’re going to try to feed a hot hand, look for a hot hand, but at some point, we got to get back to making the right play,” Finch said.

“We got to get back to doing the right things. That’s just, uh, like I said, there’s a lot of ways to be immature. There are always a lot of ways to be immature. There were a lot of immature performances here throughout the roster. We totally disrespected, uh, the game ourselves. We got exactly what we deserved.”

Charlotte outscored the Timberwolves 36-18 in the fourth quarter, meaning the KAT game plan fizzed out or the rest of the team couldn’t carry their weight.

Minnesota — sitting atop the Western Conference at 30-12 — lost to a nine-win Charlotte Hornets team.

The Timberwolves didn’t just lose, they let Miles Bridges (28 points) and Brandon Miller (27 points) out-play them in a narrow 128-125 loss.

Former T-Wolves No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards did his team a few favors on Monday. In 37 minutes, Edwards logged nine points and 11 assists. He shot 3-of-11 from the field,

Minnesota has a get-right game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. If they lose that too … time to jump off the T-Wolves hype train!