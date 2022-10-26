Magic Johnson: LeBron James Breaking Scoring Record Will Be ‘Hard Pill To Swallow’ For Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Unless something catastrophic happens, LeBron James will soon become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the current holder of the scoring record, won’t be too happy when that moment comes, according to fellow legendary Laker, Magic Johnson.

Heading into the Lakers’ matchup with the Nuggets on Wednesday night, James is sitting at 37,144 career points. He needs another 1,244 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar’s record. James is averaging 27 points this season, and if he continues on that track, he should break the record somewhere around the midway point of the regular season.

While one might think Abdul-Jabbar would be excited for a fellow Laker to break his record, Johnson doesn’t believe that will be the case.

“I think it’ll be a hard pill to swallow,” Johnson said on the ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast. “I think he thought he was going to have [the record] forever.”

.@MagicJohnson reacts to LeBron James being on the verge of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the All-Time Leading Scorer:



“If I got to be honest, Kareem isn’t going to handle it well…And it’s a dude that’s playing for the Lakers.” pic.twitter.com/o0xzAjGdYw — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) October 24, 2022

Kareem being upset at James being the one to break his scoring record would add up.

Abdul-Jabbar has been critical of LeBron in the past because, in his opinion, James wasn’t pushing the COVID-19 vaccine. The oh-so-woke Kareem seems to think James not pushing the jab on people was a “blow to his legacy.”

Prior to the start of this season, James made it clear that he doesn’t have any sort of relationship with Abdul-Jabbar, either.