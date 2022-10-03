Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Kyrie Irving A ‘Comical Buffoon’ For Sharing An Alex Jones Video

Everyone has their own opinion on Kyrie Irving, but if he’s anything at all, he’s a questioner of things. The simple fact that Irving does not fall in line – specifically when it comes to the vaccine – it makes him a villain in the eyes of those on the left and pro-jab crowd. Irving has his fair share of haters, but Kareem Abdul-Jabbar may be the captain of the anti-Kyrie crowd.

The NBA legend has complained and moaned about Irving countless times after the Nets guard announced he wouldn’t be getting the vaccine. His latest gripe with Irving involves him sharing an Alex Jones video from 2002, which is something Abdul-Jabbar simply could not ignore.

Last month, Irving shared on his Instagram stories a clip from a Jones video in which the Infowars founder questioned the world’s order alleging world leaders create certain plagues from which they can then profit from.

“There is tyrannical organization calling itself the ‘New World Order,’ pushing for worldwide government,” Jones says in the clip. “A cashless society. Total and complete tyranny. By centralizing and socializing healthcare, the state becomes god, basically, when it comes to your health. And by releasing diseases and viruses and plagues up on us, we basically get shoved into their system where human beings are absolutey worthless.”

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thinks Kyrie Irving Needs To Be More Like Colin Kaepernick

Irving posting about conspiracy theories is nothing new, but this one, in particular, struck a nerve with Adbul-Jabbar. He called Irving a “comical buffoon” in his latest newsletter.

Abdul-Jabbar thinks Irving needs to be more like Colin Kaepernick, who in his mind “improved society.”

“Alex Jones is one of the most despicable human beings alive and to associate with him means you share his stench,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote.

“Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a comical buffoon if it weren’t for his influence over young people who look up to athletes. When I look at some of the athletes who have used their status to actually improve society—Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russel, Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe, and more—it becomes clear how much Irving has tarnished the reputations of all athletes who strive to be seen as more than dumb jocks.”

Abdul-Jabbar is just one of many people out there that can’t stand the fact that Irving is an exceptional talent who didn’t cave against his beliefs to get the jab. That’s all this has ever been about, and will continue to be about, for as long as Irving is still in the NBA.