Kareem Abdul Jabbar Didn’t Need The 3 To Be the All-Time Leading Scorer

Kareem Abdul Jabbar remains the all-time leading scorer in NBA history with 38,387 points. Lebron can still catch him at 37 years old, he has 37,062 points. Kareem went on Jimmy Fallon this week and pointed out that he got all of those points and only made 1 three-point shots in his career.

Kareem explained why he didn’t shoot three’s, “The coach says, you shoot the ball from in here, you can come sit down with me.” Kareem listened.

Kareem is one of the best of all time. In his Hall of Fame 20-year career, he won 6 NBA Championships and 6 NBA MVP awards. He was in 19 all-star games, was a 15-time all-NBA selection, named all-NBA Defensive team member 11 times, and was 2-time Finals MVP.

The 3-point shot was introduced in the NBA in 1979, but Kareem knew his value was down low. Kareem’s patented sky hook was one of the hardest shots to block in the history of the game.