NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Breaks Hip At Los Angeles Concert

Videos by OutKick

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is recovering in the hospital after falling and breaking his hip at a concert in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The 76-year-old NBA legend was rushed to the hospital after the accident and was scheduled to have surgery on Saturday, according to his rep Deborah Morales.

“We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now,” Morales said.

Morales’ statement did not disclose the location of the concert or what artist was performing.

(Photo by Shahar Azran/WireImage)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar began his NBA career in 1969 with the Milwaukee Bucks, but he is most famous for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers during their “Showtime” era in the 1980s. He led the Lakers to five NBA championships. He also won one with the Bucks.

In addition to his six championship rings, the 7-foot-2 center boasts just about the most impressive resume a basketball player can have — including six league MVP trophies, 19 All-Star nods, a Rookie of the Year award and 10 all-NBA First-Team accolades.

He also held the NBA all-time scoring record for 39 years until being surpassed by LeBron James in February.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most decorated athletes in NBA history. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

This medical emergency comes three years after Abdul-Jabbar revealed he had beaten prostate cancer. He also battled chronic myeloid leukemia in 2008.

Tough run for one of the all-time greats. Wishing Kareem a speedy recovery!

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.