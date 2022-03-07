Kanye West’s New Girl Looks A Lot Like His Ex-Wife

Videos by OutKick

Kanye West may not emotionally be over his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, but it looks like he won’t need to visibly get over her just yet.

Meet 24-year-old Chaney Jones, who has been romantically linked to 44-year-old West since February. Page Six reports the two were spotted for the first time just days after his breakup with former girlfriend Julia Fox.

Jones is the COO of First State Behavioral Health, a counseling service with multiple offices started by her father and CEO of the company, Avon Jones.

Page Six reports the Kim K look-a-like took to social media to clarify that she’s never had cosmetic surgery on her face but that she’s had a Brazilian butt lift — or BBL — to enhance her curves.

“Same face, same nose lol I’ve never been in denial about surgery and to answer everyone’s questions yes I had a BBL but I’ve always been thick before surgery,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

While the rapper and Jones are not officially a couple, Page Six reports Ye sees her as his “muse,” a role a source told the outlet she “loves.”

Page Six previously reported the two were seen enjoying a low-key Miami shopping spree in February.

West’s new romance comes as he is in the process of his divorce from Kardashian, who filed to end their seven-year marriage in February 2021. West and Kardashian have four children: North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 2.

Earlier this week, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge declared Kardashian legally single from West, allowing her to restore her last name from “Kardashian West” to “Kardashian”



Page Six reports that West recently dragged both Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media in recent weeks. West went as far as to bury a cartoon version of the 28-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star in his new “Eazy” music video.

Despite the outlet reporting that Davidson found the video “hysterical,” Kardashian was reported to have expressed fear for his safety.

