Kanye West Says He Offered Donald Trump Job As His Vice President

Kanye West, a.k.a Ye, was back to his cryptic posting Thanksgiving night after releasing a video from “Yeezy HQ” in Los Angeles — speaking on a recent trip to former President Donald J. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

In the video posted Thursday, West revealed that he offered his coveted Vice President job to DJT himself. West said that the Don was “perturbed” by the offer.

Kanye showing love to the J6 prisoners… https://t.co/cFAY97N0B9 — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) November 25, 2022

“I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about: me asking him to be my vice president,” West said in his nearly two-minute-long video.

On Tuesday night, Ye tweeted that he was at Mar-A-Lago, present with the Don himself as he tried to recruit No. 45 for his upcoming presidential campaign.

West added that Trump was a fan of conservative pundit Nick Fuentes. West also vouched for the release of participants imprisoned for the Jan 6. riot.

There’s no telling if any of West’s rambling were true. But it’s still amusing to hear the former presidential candidate ramble on like a rafter of turkeys.