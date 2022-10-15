Kanye West Dips Out Of Daughter’s Basketball Game Early After Avoiding Awkward Run-In With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not on good terms right now. But that didn’t stop them both from showing out in support of their daughter.

North, the former married couple’s eldest child, took to the hardwood for her basketball game on Friday night. Both of her parents were in attendance, but did not arrive together and did not sit together.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West avoid confrontation

Kardashian, who has opted for mostly low-key, no-makeup looks at North’s game in the past, did not do so this week. She showed up first with their other three children: Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

While Kardashian’s look wasn’t anything particularly notable, her Balenciaga track pants (which cost more than $1,000) featured a white stripe down the legs. The pants closely resemble the standard design of Adidas, which her ex-husband has been feuding with in recent weeks. Perhaps it was intentional?

Kim Kardashian arrives to North’s basketball game. (Photo courtesy: Backgrid)

West, who arrived second, did so alone. He moved away from his all-black monochrome in favor of a white graphic t-shirt and trimmed down his beard (which had been fairly thick of late), but did not move away from his recent boot trend. In fact, Friday’s boots may have been his chunkiest yet.

Kanye West arrives to North’s basketball game. (Photo courtesy: Backgrid)

Upon arrival at the game, West ran into his friend Nick Cannon, who was also in attendance. They shared a quick embrace.

Kanye West and Nick Cannon say what’s up before youth basketball game. (Photo courtesy: Backgrid)

This is not the first time that West and Kardashian have been spotted together at one of North’s events. They were together last weekend, but the latter did not talk to or even look at the former after he showed up wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt.

Friday, as far as we know, was not any different. West ended up leaving before the game was over. Kardashian and their children stayed the entire game.

As the two continue to stray further and further apart, one thing is clear — they are not going to let their issues get in the way of their support for their children.