Kanye West Has Teeth Replaced With Titanium Dentures, Compares Himself To James Bond Villain Jaws

Videos by OutKick

Kanye West has taken a break from parading his wife, Bianca Censori, around in various forms of undress. After spending a weekend celebrating her 29th birthday in Las Vegas, he decided it was time to spend some money on himself.

The 46-year-old rapper did that by having all of his teeth removed. Don’t worry, he didn’t just pull all of his teeth out and leave himself toothless. That would be crazy and potentially detrimental to whatever career he has left.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Kanye pulled all of his teeth out and had them replaced with $850,000 worth of titanium dentures. See, now that makes perfect sense.

After doing so, he took to social media to show off his new smile. He also compared himself to the James Bond villain, Jaws. Which if that’s the look he was going for, it’s hard to argue that he didn’t nail it.

Kanye has a new look pic.twitter.com/JTtf3eXej5 — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) January 17, 2024

The Daily Mail reports that the implants are a new surgical model that is unique to Kanye. The outlet spoke to the doctor who fitted the rapper’s new dentures, Dr. Thomas Connelly in Beverly Hills.

Connelly worked alongside Master Dental Technician Naoki Hayashi to complete the James Bond villain look. The doctor had nothing but nice things to say about working with Kanye, who was named Antisemite of The Year in 2022.

This Isn’t Kanye West’s First Denture Adeventure

“Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression,” Connelly told the Daily Mail.

“The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!”

Now, as excited as the doctor seems to be about his collaboration with Kanye, I wouldn’t expect this to spark some sort of run on titanium dentures. This isn’t going to be a look many people sign up for.

This isn’t Kanye’s first time making a fashion statement with dentures. He pulled a similar move in 2010, when he had his entire bottom row of teeth replaced with diamond and gold implants.

He told a bewildered Ellen DeGeneres at the time, “I just thought that diamonds were cooler.”

Kanye West has an interesting relationship, to say the least, with most things. His teeth are apparently no exception. Now he has an entire set of titanium dentures that he dropped $850,000 on. I know what you’re thinking – smart investment.