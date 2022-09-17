Kanye West Expands His Donda Empire

Kanye West continues to get “Stronger.”

TMZ is reporting that West’s Mascotte Holdings company, has filed for multiple trademarks – all geared towards bringing his Donda Academy to the retail world.

According to filings, Kanye is looking to lock up the rights to “Donda Sports” and create various sportswear. If the application is approved, customers will be able to purchase Donda Sports apparel – from luggage and wallets to shirts and shoes.

He’s also branching into sporting goods under his “Donda Doves” youth basketball team name. He has filed a trademark for the name that would focus on sporting equipment such as baseball bats and basketballs.

Additionally, West wants to offer training camps, tournaments and workshops under the “Dove Sports” brand.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Steven Smith and Kanye West speak on stage at the “Kanye West and Steven Smith in Conversation with Mark Wilson” at the on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

Kanye Terminated His Yeezy Deal With The Gap

The new trademark fillings come on the heels of a public falling out between Kanye and The Gap.

In a letter from West’s attorney to the company this week, Kanye claims that Gap was required to sell 40% of the YEEZY Gap line in stores, as well as open five retail stores dedicated to the YEEZY line. The lawsuit claims that the company still hasn’t opened a single dedicated location.

Kanye has since terminated the partnership.

West has seen enormous success with his YEEZY brand. In 2020 Forbes reported that it brought in more than $1.7 billion in sales.

The Donda Doves basketball team is part of Kanye’s private school that he opened in 2021 with Adidas’s backing. Located in Simi Valley, California the Doves play for the Donda Academy – which is a Christian prep school named after West’s late mother, Donda.

According to Newsweek, the Donda Academy has just under 100 students enrolled and 16 full-time teachers. Tuition costs $15,000 per year.