Kanye West’s Donda Academy Shutting Down For School Year After His Anti-Semitic Comments

Kanye West’s Donda Academy is closing its doors for the remainder of the school year. This follows his recent anti-semitic comments, according to the academy’s principal, Jason Angell.

Angell shared an email about the closing saying the decision was made by West himself.

“Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner,” Angell wrote. “We intend to begin afresh in September of 2023.”

Just hours after Angell’s email was sent, TMZ obtained another email signed ‘Parents of Donda’. It called for students to return to the academy on Thursday. This has left the status of the school in doubt. It is unclear if West is promoting opening the school again or if this is being driven solely by the parents of students.

Kanye West wrote anti-semitic comments on Twitter and has lost various business partnerships over the last few days. (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Donda Academy’s High-Profile Basketball Team

West’s anti-semitic remarks and the school seemingly closing its doors for the year has affected the boy’s basketball team as well. Donda has three Top 50 recruits in the class of 2023 on its roster.

Three different prominent high school basketball showcases have rescinded invitations to Donda Academy following West’s fallout.

Kentucky commit Robert Dillingham, a Top 10 recruiting prospect, is the most prominent player on Donda’s roster. Javonte Taylor and AJ Johnson are Top 50 recruits as well.

Donda Academy is a private school located in Simi Valley, Calif. The academy’s mission statement reads as follows:

“Using an ethic of integrity and care, Donda Academy prepares students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving.”