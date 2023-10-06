Kansas State Will Blowout Oklahoma State

Videos by OutKick

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State, 7:30 ET

It is a bit interesting to me that most people either are all in on college football or the NFL. It is rare you see someone that is dedicated to both. As sports bettors, we are locked in, essentially year round on all sports. I won’t lie, I enjoy the NFL more, but college football is exciting and fun. You never know when you will get an upset or a really good engaging game. Tonight, I’m afraid to say, I don’t think the game will be engaging, or that an upset will take place. However, that’s good in some ways, because it makes the play on the game even more clear.

Kansas State comes into the game with a 3-1 record and their one loss was on the road in a close game. The thing they’ve done well this year is put points on the board, scoring at least 27 in all four of their contests. Now they travel to Oklahoma State to face a team that has lost two consecutive games and neither opponent was one they should’ve lost to (in my opinion at least). What does Kansas State do well? They are effective at both running and throwing the ball, provided that Will Howard, their quarterback, gives up his one dumb pass per game that results in an interception. In fairness to him, he usually makes up for it with knowing when to scramble and taking the ball in for a score. He’s accounted for 13 of the team’s 21 touchdowns this season. Their run game gets a good push up front and should be able to against an Oklahoma State line that isn’t getting much pressure on the quarterback. They’ve gotten just 9 sacks on the year in their four games and are allowing opponents 137.5 yards per game on the ground.

NORMAN, OK – NOVEMBER 24: Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the sidelines during their game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium November 24, 2007 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Cowboys 49-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The key for Oklahoma State to make this a game is going to be getting some results from their passing game. So far, that hasn’t been very easy for them to do. They’ve only gotten five passing touchdowns this year, which wouldn’t be a big deal if they were making up for it on the ground, but they’ve only scored five rushing touchdowns as well. To make matters worse, they’ve been picked off four times on the year so they have almost a 1:1 touchdown to interception ratio. That’s not really a recipe to win games. Kansas State is pretty good against the run, but that is partially due to them scoring a lot of points and teams having to abandon the run game against them. If they make Oklahoma State one dimensional tonight, it is going to be over very quickly. I think the best option for the Cowboys is to come out of the gates and consistently look to push the Kansas State line back and hope their running backs can get going. The best way to stop Kansas State from scoring tonight might be by just keeping their offense off the field.

I have no faith that Oklahoma State will be able to keep this game close. I think Kansas State comes out and dominates the game on both sides of the ball. I’m taking Kansas State -11.5 for this game. Sometimes the book tells you a bit of a story as well. If you look at the team totals, typically they will match the spread on the game. Right now, Kansas State’s team total is 33.5, evenly juiced. Oklahoma State is 20.5 juiced heavy toward the under. That’s a 13-point difference and the spread is 11.5. Sign me up.

