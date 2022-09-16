Tulane And Kansas State’s Epic Helmets Make For Incredible Uniform Matchup On Saturday

Saturday’s college football game between Kansas State and Tulane may not be on your radar, but it should be. Not necessarily because of the quality of play, but because of what they will be wearing.

The Wildcats and Green Wave are rocking two very distinct, unique kits that make for the best uniform matchup of the year thus far. It might even be the best helmet matchup that we will get all season.

As things currently stand, Tulane is a 14-point underdog as they travel to Manhattan, Kansas at 2-0. Kansas State is also 2-0 and it could be a trap game for the team if it looks ahead to next weekend against Oklahoma.

Regardless of the final result between Kansas State and Tulane, the game is going to be worth watching because of the uniforms.

Kansas State kicked things off earlier in the week by announcing some incredible alternate threads.

Where the modern Wildcat is usually featured on both sides of the lids, the helmets will instead feature a throwback version of the school mascot on one side with the player’s number on the other. They’re simple, classic, and will be paired with a purple jersey and white pants.

On the other side of the ball, Tulane is going with one of its standard uniform combinations. However, the Green Wave’s mascot is anything but conventional. It makes every one of the team’s looks amazing.

This week, the visitors are going with baby blue helmets featuring the epic mascot, white jerseys and blue pants. The ‘fit is clean, take a look:

There’s no place like New Orleans 🍧📸 pic.twitter.com/EYwlZrT15A — Tulane Football (@GreenWaveFB) September 16, 2022

When Tulane and Kansas State take the field, it will be beautiful. The Wildcat purple pairs extremely well with the Green Wave green, and the baby blue and white fit well within the color wheel.

It is not impossible to imagine that the home team could drop its first game of the year on Saturday, but Kansas State certainly has the upper hand. Win, lose or otherwise, both teams will look great and that’s ultimately what matters most, right?